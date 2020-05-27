Bismarck city commission discuss fireworks ordinance

For as long as most Bismarck residents can remember.. fireworks have NOT been allowed in city limits.

KX spoke to a few residents on how they feel about city commission bringing up the topic.

Fireworks symbolize celebration whether it be for a holiday, a game or just an accomplishment.

But the city of Bismarck does not allow residents to set them off, within city limits.

“I think they should allow citizens to do their fireworks displays. As long as everybody’s careful and safe. And follows protocols, have a fire extinguisher standing near by have fun,” shares Mark Carlson, a resident.

“Within restrictions. I don’t know that we should have the big, you know the big fireworks. Little firecrackers and snappers and you know sparklers and what not I think are okay. But anything huge I feel like probably shouldn’t be doing that in town,” shares Dierdre Bostyan, a resident.

“Well it kind of depends on the fireworks. If you get the real incendiary type, you have to be kind of careful with. But just the normal you know bottle rockets and stuff like that,” shares Richard Longo, a resident.

Mayor Steve Bakken decided to bring up the topic of fireworks for many reasons including family time.

“It’s nice to be able to be with your kids and light that black cat off in your driveway or light that snake,” explains City of Bismarck Mayor Bakken.

Commissioner Greg Zenker made a motion to have staff do some research and bring back information on other fireworks ordinances in other communities.

“How do you do it so it’s respectful again. Umm.. So you’re not waking your neighbors up at 1 in the morning because you think it’s really funny to do,” shares Commissioner Zenker.

In order to have an ordinance changed the city commission would have to discuss the topic twice.

Also, it may take anywhere from 1 to 2 years to make the change.

As of right now, the sale, possession or discharge of fireworks, within the capitol city, is prohibited.

People can be charged with a class B misdemeanor and face up to 30 days in jail for violating the fireworks ordinances.

