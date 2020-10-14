Bismarck City Commission discusses creation of Public Information Officer Council

Bismarck City Commissioners met Tuesday for one of their quickest meetings of the past few months. No agenda items drew public comment.

Mayor Steve Bakken declared November as Native American Heritage Month to recognize Indigenous people in Bismarck. The commission also heard a report about how better to implement the city’s strategic communications goals.

They passed a motion moving toward the creation of a Public Information Officer Council, meant to combine the city’s 14 departments into a more unified voice to get information to the public.

“In other words, a collective effort of all city employees to make sure that we’re working well with local media, local stakeholders, with the community, sharing as much information as we can,” Jason Tomanek, Assistant City Administrator, said.

Commissioners also discussed creating a Citizens Academy group, which would invite members of the public to learn more about Bismarck and become ambassadors for the city.

