Bismarck City Commission Does Not Vote on Retail Alcohol Sales

Bismarck City Commission held a discussion on Tuesday night on whether or not to allow retail alcohol sales with take-out orders.

Cities across the state like Fargo, Mandan and Minot have all passed temporary ordinances allowing restaurants to sell alcohol either curbside or through takeout.

However, the Commission decided not take a vote on it.

One commissioner we spoke with says he was for it because it would allow restaurants to generate more revenue.

“During this time when people are struggling with jobs and coming up with income to support themselves, an opportunity to make a temporary change to something. That allows Bismarck to collect sales tax, keeps more businesses afloat and puts people to work. I would say that’s a fair compromise,” explained Shawn Oban, a Bismarck City Commissioner.

KX News spoke with some restaurant owners on how they feel about retail alcohol sales.

Some owners in the area say those sales play a huge role in their income because it makes up 30 percent of their sales.

“I see it as a beneficial in the fact would be able to eliminate one-stop potentially and they can just purchase beer or wine from us while they’re getting food as,” shared Kenny Howard, the owner Fireflour Pizzeria & Coffee Bar and Anima Cucina.

While others believe it takes away from the experience of dining in.

“And they want to have that cold beer with it in a nice tall glass and being seeing it poured out the tap. And enjoying that draft beer that way. It could be the domestics to the small crafts. The local crafts that are better resale. And to try and deliver that same thing by taking it out into what they call growlers and those kind of things, in my opinion, it’s just not the same,” said Al Hauck, Buffalo Wings and Rings owner.

Because the City Commission decided to not vote on it, restaurants will not be allowed to sell alcohol in Bismarck through take-out or curbside.