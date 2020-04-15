Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck City Commission Does Not Vote on Retail Alcohol Sales

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck City Commission held a discussion on Tuesday night on whether or not to allow retail alcohol sales with take-out orders.

Cities across the state like Fargo, Mandan and Minot have all passed temporary ordinances allowing restaurants to sell alcohol either curbside or through takeout.

However, the Commission decided not take a vote on it.

One commissioner we spoke with says he was for it because it would allow restaurants to generate more revenue.

“During this time when people are struggling with jobs and coming up with income to support themselves, an opportunity to make a temporary change to something. That allows Bismarck to collect sales tax, keeps more businesses afloat and puts people to work. I would say that’s a fair compromise,” explained Shawn Oban, a Bismarck City Commissioner.

KX News spoke with some restaurant owners on how they feel about retail alcohol sales.

Some owners in the area say those sales play a huge role in their income because it makes up 30 percent of their sales.

“I see it as a beneficial in the fact would be able to eliminate one-stop potentially and they can just purchase beer or wine from us while they’re getting food as,” shared Kenny Howard, the owner Fireflour Pizzeria & Coffee Bar and Anima Cucina.

While others believe it takes away from the experience of dining in.

“And they want to have that cold beer with it in a nice tall glass and being seeing it poured out the tap. And enjoying that draft beer that way. It could be the domestics to the small crafts. The local crafts that are better resale. And to try and deliver that same thing by taking it out into what they call growlers and those kind of things, in my opinion, it’s just not the same,” said Al Hauck, Buffalo Wings and Rings owner.

Because the City Commission decided to not vote on it, restaurants will not be allowed to sell alcohol in Bismarck through take-out or curbside.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Virus Photo Goes Viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus Photo Goes Viral"

State Finalizes Hospital Surge Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Finalizes Hospital Surge Plan"

Grocery Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Stores"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Smithfield Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Closure"

Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Possible Honey Bee Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible Honey Bee Threat"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Band Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Band Class"

Carrie's Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carrie's Kids"

Public Porta-potties at Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public Porta-potties at Heaven's Helpers"

Car Insurance Refunds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Insurance Refunds"

Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Sales"

Taxi Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taxi Service"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14"

A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending

Thumbnail for the video titled "A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending"

Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge