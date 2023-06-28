BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Renae Moch, Bismarck’s Public Health Director, is giving a report card this week on how Bismarck is dealing with homeless people in the city.

People who are looking for shelter have several options in Bismarck — including the Abused Adult Resource Center, Youthworks, or the United Way Emergency Shelter.

Ministry on the Margins has a coffee house where people can come in to warm up or cool down, depending on the season. However, there are still some things the city needs to do to improve its efforts to help the homeless.

“We don’t have access to a low barrier 24/7 shelter,” Moch explained. “A low barrier shelter would be for individuals that are under the influence of drugs or alcohol. If they have a pet with them, some low-barrier shelters allow them to come in with them, and for someone who has a criminal record, there is no barrier for entry.”

Transportation is also a concern. According to Moch, going between the different service organizations is challenging, especially during the winter months.