Bismarck City Commission rescinds 'Pandemic Mitigation Strategy'

Image: File photo.

During Tuesday’s special Bismarck City Commission meeting, the board voted to rescind the city’s “Pandemic Mitigation Strategy.”

In a press release, the board said the decision was made after the governor’s and interim state health officer’s new orders, which were signed Nov. 13, in order to “eliminate confusion” among businesses and the public.

The commission previously passed the Pandemic Mitigation Strategy, which included a mask mandate, on Oct. 27, in a vote of 3-2 with Commissioner Mark Splonskowski and Mayor Steve Bakken voting against it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

