Bismarck City Commission to discuss possible mask mandate at Oct. 27 meeting

Among COVID-19 topics discussed at Wednesday’s special City of Bismarck Board of Health meeting with City Commissioners, the possibility of a mask mandate was brought up.

Commissioner Nancy Guy made a motion to discuss a possible mask mandate at the upcoming commission meeting on Oct. 27.

She said it was due to the governor’s guidelines on risk levels and until a 5 percent positivity rate goal for Burleigh County is reached.

The motion passed, and commissioners will consider the mask mandate, the positivity rate goal and making adjustments to venue size regarding capacity next week’s meeting.

