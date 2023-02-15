BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck city commissioners have decided to approve a proposal for the Bismarck Police to begin negotiations for services regarding body cameras.

“This is going to be a really big thing for our community,” said Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch.

Here in the state, the Mandan Police Department, the Lincoln PD, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dickinson Police Department already have body cameras. In fact, the Dickinson PD contracts with the same company as the Bismarck PD.

Bismarck asked for proposals from several different committees on January 13th seeking a qualified vendor to provide a comprehensive and interlinked system in order to streamline their body camera systems. However, Bismarck Police Chief Draovitch says this is more than just about body cams.

“It’s about all our in-car videos, all our interview rooms, and all the cameras being on one system,” Dravovitch continued.

Seven states now require body cameras to be worn by law enforcement officers. North Dakota isn’t among those states, but cities can decide for themselves if we want to try them out on our law enforcement.

“It’s going to give our citizens way more transparency and provide protections for our officers,” said Draovitch.

The proposal requests a five-year contract. With the city commission’s approval, the police department will officially begin negotiations with a company called Axon.

Those with the Bismarck Department say they’re excited to begin this next step.