BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Economic Development is important when it comes to growing a city, and the City Administrator of Bismarck is asking city commissioners to review and approve a request for consulting services to better expand the city’s economy.

According to Keith Hunke, the consulting service would provide the proper tools and expertise for developing projects to help the City of Bismarck.

The firm would focus on the city’s use of existing business incentives and economic development resources.

They would also help the city write economic development action plans, attract private investment, and negotiate development agreements.

“The intent of this is to bring on that expertise to help us,” explained City Administrator Keith Hunke, “and I’m very optimistic and hopeful that we will see more opportunities like this in the future.”

Bismarck City Commissioners approved the request Tuesday night, and the city intends on moving forward with the plan.