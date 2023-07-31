BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — More funding is coming to Bis-Man Transit to ensure that riders with disabilities and those over 70 years old have a safe and affordable way to travel.

Last week, Bismarck City Commission approved additional funding for the transit center.

Commissioners agreed to add approximately $250,000 to the organization’s budget each year for the next two years. This will allow Bis-Man Transit to continue to service the community, as well as make up for the previous lack of funding that the group has received in recent years.

“It’s going to help slow the bleed until we can get to those more sustainable or longer-term funding solutions,” explained Bis-Man Transit Executive Director Deidre Hughes. “It has definitely helped us buy a little bit more time to have bigger conversations about what we can do. So that we aren’t constantly chasing this, we need more funding we need more funding conversation.”

According to Hughes, the center can not receive any more federal financing — meaning they now need to seek additional money through local channels.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



