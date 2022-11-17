BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Volunteering is a great way to better understand your city and get involved with your local government.

Nine entities that support local government operations for the City of Bismarck have vacancies that can be filled by any interested resident, and you don’t have to be elected.

The City of Bismarck is calling on residents to serve on a variety of different local boards. These entities help fill a significant role in advising the City Commission on key issues in the area.

“We’re looking for people that are engaged, that want to be involved in the community. People who have a depth of knowledge in that particular area. Obviously, we’ve got a wide variety of advisory boards with different talents and different areas of focus. So, we’re looking for anybody that would like to get engaged and help make a difference in the future of our community,” said Jason Tomanek, the Assistant City Administrator for the City of Bismarck.

There are two seats available on the Animal Advisory Board, which advises the Bismarck Police Department on companion animal policies and programs.

Two spots are also up for grabs on the Board of Adjustment, which focuses on decisions made by administrative officials.

Three positions are available for the Human Relations Committee, which help create an atmosphere of inclusion for all people in Bismarck.

There are also three positions available on the Planning and Zoning Commission, two in the Bismarck area and one from the extraterritorial area around the city.

Tomanek said, “We’ve got a lot, we’ve got a lot of opportunities. There’s a great chance for people that are interested in becoming part of our community and having a voice in how things proceed. This is a great chance to get your name in there and give it a shot.”

There is one spot open on the Vision Fund Committee that coordinates applications for economic development.

One position open on the Renaissance Zone Authority, which makes recommendations on requests for the Renaissance Zone project.

One seat open on the Parking Authority for one person who is a property owner within the Parking Authority Boundary, and can provide convenient parking to the Downtown Parking District.

Two spots are available on the Historical Preservation Committee, which carries out matters related to the Historic Preservation Ordinance of the City.

And two seats are up for grabs on the Forestry Advisory Board, assisting the City Forester in the selection, planting, and maintenance, of trees on public property.

“If somebody is considering a future elected position, one of these volunteer spots might be a really good example of how to get involved and see some things from a different perspective and start to really understand what it might take to be an elected official,” said Tomanek.

Tomanek says these positions are a great way to get involved with the area and to get your foot in the door for future endeavors in the city.

If you would like to apply for any of these open seats, you can stop by the fourth floor of the city-county office building, or apply online. They will accept applications through the month of November.