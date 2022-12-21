BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck city workers say they’re hoping for a break. And they might get it just in time for Christmas.

City snowplow and truck drivers have been working around the clock in 12-hour shifts since last week’s blizzard dumped nearly two feet of snow on the capital city.

They’ve now caught up on plowing snow emergency routes and neighborhood streets. But over the past week, drivers have hauled around 1,000 truckloads of snow near the landfill to be dumped.

“We weighed a couple. They averaged around 14 or 15 tons a load. That’s a lot of snow we hauled already,” Bismarck Street Department Crew Leader Chad Schiermeister said. “I know up to this storm, we had 2,231 loads hauled out. So, you can figure we’re well over 3,000 loads.”

Scheirmeister says if the snow holds off the rest of the week, workers expect to return to an eight-hour shift on Friday and have Christmas off to spend with their families.