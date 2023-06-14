BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, city leaders in Bismarck said ‘yes’ to some construction that’ll happen along Highway 83 — but they’ll also add a few more minutes to your trip.

This week, the city commission approved hiring KLJ Engineering and Northern Improvement to start work building road access to 64th Avenue, where a new Fleet Farm store will soon take shape. The work is expected to cost just over $3 million, and Fleet Farm will pay 40% of the cost of road construction. The rest of the cost will be split between the city and the state department of transportation.

The new road access also involves putting in another traffic light at 64th along Highway 83.

“It’s obviously a difficult task, to say, to have that road do many things for many people, ” said Bismarck City Engineer, Gabe Schell. “If you’re just trying to drive from Bismarck to Minot, you probably don’t want any traffic signals on that particular corridor. But if you own land, or if you want to go shopping at a particular restaurant or retail center, usually those things like showing up on those busy highways. We try to find a balance between those.”

Fleet Farm hopes to open the new store in the spring of next year.