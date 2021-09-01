Bismarck cleaning company receives $500,000 from North Dakota Innovation Technology Loan Fund

A Bismarck-based cleaning company has received half a million dollars from a state fund to encourage innovation.

North Dakota’s Innovation Technology Loan Fund, or LIFT, committee, chose WeClean Local to receive $500,000.

Founders Jared Hineman and Amos Kolbo say the funds will go toward software development for their business, which they started in 2018.

WeClean Local allows people to select what areas of their home they want cleaned, get a quote and simply pay online for the service.

Jared and Amos say their employees are well paid, and they aren’t a maid service, which they say has helped the business grow — so much so that they plan to expand to four more cities in the next year.

Currently, they have operations in the Bismarck-Mandan area; Fargo-Moorhead; Buffalo, NY; Grand Rapids, MI and central Oregon.

“The state standing behind us and seeing our track record, and believing in what we’re doing, allows us to not only employ other people, but to bring money back here and to take care of other people in different cities,” Founder and director of culture and community Amos Kolby said. “What we’ve done and what North Dakota has given us — we want to be able to give and bring that into every city that we go to.”

The 2019 legislature established the loan fund program, and it received $15 million in funding from the last legislative session.

The other company to receive funding is a Fargo-based agriculture technology company, which received $750,000.