Bismarck clearing major roads, reminding public of snow removal obligations

Bismarck city crews are busy plowing emergency routes, major roadways and schools today, following Tuesday night’s snowfall.

The Public Works Department is asking residents to keep vehicles off the key streets to aid in the snow removal efforts.

Residential streets will not be plowed unless the city receives four inches of snow.

Also, the city is reminding residents and property owners of a few issues and obligations they have with respect to snow clearing:

  • Don’t push snow into the street. A city ordinance prohibits that because it creates a traffic hazard. It could cost you $1,500 and some jail time if you push your snow into the road.
  • It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow from around their mailbox.
  • It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around dumpsters.
  • Residents are asked to clear snow from fire hydrants that may be near their homes or in their neighborhoods.

You can get more information regarding city snow removal here.

