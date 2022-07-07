BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In North Dakota, more therapists are becoming certified in brain spotting therapy to better heal and assist their clients’ needs.

Brainspotting was discovered in 2003 by David Grand and has evolved into a process that many clinicians are utilizing now. Brainspotting allows for a client to process through trauma while connecting with their body and brain.

It works particularly well with clients who experience trauma but can be utilized with those who have emotional and physical conditions.

The Kids Therapy Center in Bismarck is one of a few that offers brain spotting therapy.

“It does usually take three days or a week to fully process out that event that we might be talking about and sometimes it’s more than one brain spotting session that needs to happen depending upon the trauma,” said therapist Nicole Renner.

The trauma touched on doesn’t have to be overly dramatic or painful Renner says; anything that triggers a stressor can be brain spotted.

During web research on this technique, the question at large is if brain spotting is comparable at all to hypnosis.

Renner told KX it’s not.

“You’re completely conscious; your body is choosing to make its own movements and things like that so when I’m going to bring spot somebody, I am first asking them what they want to talk about, “said Renner.

To test this and get a hands-on idea of what brain spotting looks like, KX News Director Joseph Rinaldi was able to receive a mini session.

Rinaldi said he was able to focus and address his feelings toward his trauma.

Renner added a unique aspect of brainspotting is that you don’t always have to talk either, which is nice for patients who are unaware of some things that may bother them.

“They may not have to talk about it; it’s just they’re going through something and they’re experiencing it so say an infant went through a more traumatic birth. What they utilize was instead of like a pointer trying to find the spot they may have utilized it’s called a duck but it’s the same concept of them like staring at it and the counselor find that spot in the baby’s visual field and they just kind of hurt the baby, keep focusing that and they’re still not saying anything but the baby itself is utilizing his brain to process,” she said.

Talk therapy doesn’t reach the depths of the brain that brainspotting does, which is why this technique can be utilized to help heal trauma.

She says trauma is deeply set in our brain, which is why brainspotting allows us to find areas of the brain that hold trauma or access parts of the brain where trauma is hidden.

Renner also discussed how bilateral sounds are used alongside this process to make it more effective.