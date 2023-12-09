

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The weather outside may be cold, but events in Bismarck — and the generosity of its townsfolk — are heating up, and there is no better place to see this than in 7th annual Cocoa Crawl.

During the event, traveled around downtown Bismarck to different businesses, all the while collecting signatures on their passports, which allowed them to get special deals at participating shops, as well as a coffee mug at the end of the crawl.



While visiting these local establishments, attendees had the opportunity to try many different drinks and enter into drawings. One local business says the event helps draw in the crowds.



“With us being in the location that we’re at,” explains Cafe Realms Manager Britney Frohlich, “it helps not only bring people down here, but get our name out there as well. People are still discovering us every day. Everybody compliments that it’s a cute little area — it’s not overwhelming. “



In total, 19 businesses participated in the Cocoa Crawl — each of which had their own specials and prizes for customers along the way.