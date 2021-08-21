Bismarck Comic book store raises money for Sanford Children’s Hospital

For the third year in a row, a Bismarck Comic Store is getting creative with raising funds for charity.

Comic Realms hosted Tabletop Appreciation Day by live streaming games on YouTube that were played in their store.

Viewers were encouraged to submit a donation online to the store, which will then donate funds to Sanford’s Children Hospital in Fargo.

Participants played games like Star Finder, a science fiction role game similar to Dungeons and Dragons.

“Last year, we didn’t fully do it because of how the world changed and everything. We were trying to be extra cautious of our health and safety. We didn’t want to sleep the progress of. We broke into several days and we still hit 24 hours’ worth of streaming,” Comic Realms Event Coordinator Dylan Zelmar said.

Event organizers expect the fundraiser to bring in about $300 dollars. In the past three years, they’ve raised more than 2,000 dollars.