BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — City Commissioners are expressing concern over Bismarck’s preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map changes.

Flood Insurance Rate Maps are the official community maps detailing flood hazard areas and the risk areas in flood zones.

According to city commissioners, the new changes for Bismarck could cause some unintended consequences for those living in the city — specifically, in South Bismarck.

One major change is the de-certification of a flood control structure that would impact thousands of homes.

According to a study, this would impact an estimated 10% to 15% of the families south of Bismarck Expressway.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, commissioners reviewed the letter the city is sending to FEMA to express their concerns.

“The last portion of the letter we are asking them to consider delaying the implementation of the new flood map to allow us time to implement some more flood protection,” explained Assistant City Administrator, Jason Tomanek. “To show that we have worked together, and we continue to want to work together.”

Bismarck is currently conducting a study to see what can be done to make the city more resilient against flood damage. This study is called the South Bismarck Flood Control Plan.