BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck City Commissioners consider a request to assign East Century Avenue Reconstruction as the next half-cent sales tax-funded project.

East Century Avenue from Centennial Road to 52nd Street NE is recommended to be the next half-cent sales tax-funded arterial road reconstruction project.

Half-cent sales tax was passed in 2018. Bismarck has generated around $35 million over the four-year period.

“It would provide some interconnectivity for emergency services as well as the general public to use another road to get there. And not have every single trip be generated up on 43rd Avenue. For example, if someone wanted to get to Sunrise to Silver Ranch, the only way they can do that is they would have to go back onto 43rd Avenue to accomplish that,” said Gabe Schell, a city engineer.

The project would also include pedestrian facilities, corridor lighting, and water main extensions.

City Commissioners approved the request.