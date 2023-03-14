BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Tuesday night was Former Commissioner Mark Splonskowski’s last time at the Bismarck City Commissioner’s table.

Commissioners decided to wait until the end of the meeting to discuss and accept Splonskowski’s resignation.

After doing so, city Commissioners had to decide how and if they wanted to fill the now-empty position. But they had to decide Tuesday night because now they have limited time to make the decision. A total of 15 days in fact.

A couple of options discussed were appointing someone, having a special election, or leaving the position empty until the next election.

“The park board took applications because they didn’t have anyone else. The school board took the next person in line granted that was a one-vote difference. But what’s the difference if we just go down the line and ask the question,” said Commissioner Greg Zenker.

In the end, Commissioners chose a fourth option: to receive applications for the position.

They will then review the applications and conduct interviews for the next potential City Commissioner.