Bismarck community helps replace stolen AC at Homes for Hope project

It’s something every new home needs: an air conditioner.

But recently, at a construction site in Bismarck, an AC was stolen — from a Homes for Hope project build.

Verity Homes was the lead contractor on the build, and when it was discovered the AC unit had been stolen, the information was put on its Facebook page.

According to the president of Verity Homes, Arthur Goldammer, the company received an outpouring of support from the community.

In fact, some trades offered to cover the cost of a replacement unit.

Many local groups and individuals provided talent and resources to complete the build for Homes for Hope.

The home is located in the 5400 block of Titanium Drive and is for sale.