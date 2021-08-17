Bismarck community helps replace stolen AC at Homes for Hope project

Local News

by: Pat Brink

Posted: / Updated:

It’s something every new home needs: an air conditioner.

But recently, at a construction site in Bismarck, an AC was stolen — from a Homes for Hope project build.

Verity Homes was the lead contractor on the build, and when it was discovered the AC unit had been stolen, the information was put on its Facebook page.

According to the president of Verity Homes, Arthur Goldammer, the company received an outpouring of support from the community.

In fact, some trades offered to cover the cost of a replacement unit.

Many local groups and individuals provided talent and resources to complete the build for Homes for Hope.

The home is located in the 5400 block of Titanium Drive and is for sale.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories