Bismarck community participates in annual Brats with the Brave picnic

Recognition for our military was held at the Raymond J. Bohn Armory in Bismarck during an appreciation picnic.

The Annual Brats with the Brave gives the community the opportunity to get to know the heroes and thank them for their service.

In addition, first responders and healthcare workers are recognized for their services. Oftentimes the sacrifices and commitments made by soldiers go unseen.

A National Guardsman who has served nearly 40 years shared how thankful he is and the importance of honoring those who serve this country.

“It’s a humbling experience that you really see. There is a true love for the military that comes from our community and that is especially important,” said Warren Pauling, director for personnel for the ND Army National Guard.

About 300 hundred people attended the picnic.