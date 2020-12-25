Bismarck company installs free furnace to family in need

The hum of a furnace is something Sady Ell won’t take for granted.

“I cried. I had been crying all morning because I didn’t know what I was going to do without heat in my house,” Sady said.

She and her fiancé Dylan Jagielski’s home was built in the ’70s, and the furnace has been there since then, too. When it finally stopped working last week, Jagielski called someone to take a look.

“He said he’d come out and replace it and put all new stuff in, but it would’ve costed us more than what we had,” Jagielski said.

Sady’s mom, Stephanie Ell, then posted on Facebook, asking for help.

“She’s been shaking a little bit in faith, so I put a call out and be like let’s prove this kid that the community is here for everybody,” Stephanie said.

Chris Kambeitz at Bismarck Heating and Air offered to replace the furnace for free.

“It was just really a blessing from them,” Sady said.

“It means a lot to me. I don’t have to stress no more on heat, because I’m the only one who’s got income coming in right now,” Jagielski said.

Earlier this week, Bismarck Heating and Air installed the furnace free of charge.

“After that happened, people started replying, ‘I’m going to cover labor.’ I’m like, you guys, goosebumps, seriously, you have no idea what this means to us,” Stephanie said.

Lending a hand to those in need is something Bismarck Heating and Air has done for decades dating back to when Kambeitz’s grandfather, Tom, first started the family company.

“If a grocery store was low on funds, and he needed to get all the coolers in the grocery stores he would do it free of charge,” Kambeitz said. “He was always willing to help and that’s something he’s always instilled.”

Kambeitz said helping the family helps them, too — by carrying on the legacy of his grandfather, who recently passed from COVID-19.

“We needed that boost, too, cause we’re all still struggling with that whole deal with my grandfather. It seemed to make a big difference in their Christmas, so that’s all we can ask for,” Kambeitz said.

“I just can’t send thanks enough to Bismarck Heating and Air. They were just amazing, friendly, helpful, quick, in and out, no stress. It was just what we needed,” Stephanie said.

If you’d like to contribute to the labor costs, the contact for Bismarck Heating and Air is linked here.