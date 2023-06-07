BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News went back to the Bismarck Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio. But this time, we were interviewing a brand-new face.

Tyler Nord is an officer in the Bismarck Police Department who is also a partner in the Adopt-a-Cop program. In case you missed it last time, the Adopt-a-Cop program is a nationwide, donation-based organization that pays for a police officer to enroll in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes up to the blue belt level. Nord says that even though he only started the program a couple of months ago, it has already helped him feel better prepared for the challenges of his job.

Nord says, “It’s made me more confident just in my ability to talk to people, I’m more confident in the fact that I don’t end up in as many fights or use of force on the street when I’m talking to people when doing Jiu Jitsu, you learn how to breathe and just take a step back, and it’s helped with that too, so you have a bigger picture of what’s going on.”

On Wednesday, Nord demonstrated some of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu techniques that he has learned through the program that has helped him on the job. Nord commonly uses these techniques to safely restrain suspects while arresting them– without harming them or himself.