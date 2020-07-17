Bismarck couple uses sports and skirts to keep family traditions going

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Bismarck couple is combining sports and skirts to create a unique business… and a healthy outlet for young people.

“I had a printing company on Main in Mandan and I just decided I wanted more with that.
It kind of evolved into the designing part and then I all of a sudden started custom material and I just fell in love with it,” said Angie Gillette Co-Owner of White Corn Wear/The Mac.

Angie Gillette is a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes — and so is her boyfriend and business partner Delvin Wolf. Both have a love for family and tradition, so every design on the skirts and accessories has special meaning, purpose, and symbolism. And they make everything in house.

“Everything we make ..we sew ..We make ourselves. So my mom sews for me, I have a couple gals that sew for me and we make it all right in house,” said Gillette.

But this isn’t your typical shop. When you arrive, you see a huge logo on the front door of The Mac…a gym named after Delvin’s late father. The duo wanted to create a space for young people could shoot hoops… and White Corn Wear fashion is an added bonus in the back.

“We have a passion for basketball. We have coaching backgrounds and we just wanted to put something together for kids of all ages to have fun here and have skill development,” Delvin Wolf/ Co-Owner of White Corn Wear/The Mac.

The combination of family tradition, fashion, and sports is a dream for the pair. For them, skirts and sports brought solidarity for their family. They’re hoping to do the same for others.

For more information on White Corn Wear go here. For information on The Mac go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Adopting 5th Child

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/17

Alternative Baseball League

NDC JULY 17

Prepare for dangerous heat and severe storms

Furry Friends July 17

Baseball 7-16

Watch For Census Scams

Racing Dog

Private School Planning

Thursday, July 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More than racing

Crisis Hotline

Magical Minot

Next Gen 911

Road to Recovery: Chelsea Luger

Aluminum Can Shortage

Parks and Rec Month

SSN Scams

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16 SUPERSIZED

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss