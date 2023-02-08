BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A couple participating in the Flurry Fest scavenger hunt didn’t even need all the hints in order to find this year’s treasure.

First-time Flurry Fest participants Andrea and John Smetana of Bismarck found this year’s treasure at Horizon Park on Wednesday, after receiving only three of the five clues provided each day.

This year’s prize is a gift package that includes a variety of golf, fitness, and pool passes.

“The clues the last three days basically became narrowing things down, and looking at the bigger picture rather than focusing on specific words within the clue,” said Flurry Fest Scavenger Hunt Winner, Andrea Smetana.

If you wish to participate next year, you don’t have to worry about the Smetana family, as the winners must wait three years until they can compete again.