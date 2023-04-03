BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another blizzard is looking to blast through North Dakota, and Bismarck Public Works is already getting a plan ready.

According to Public Works, each storm is different — so it’s difficult to tell how much of an impact the weather will have on the roads until the freeze actually hits. However, the department is already planning for tomorrow’s blizzard with emergency crews in and around the capital city.

“The frost is coming out, so it’s already going to be hurting the roads worse than it was,” explains crew leader Chad Schiermeister. “We’ll just take it on as it comes, just like we’ve done with all the rest of this stuff. We’ll have a meeting with EMS and police and fire here. Put a plan together for those guys. And if it gets too bad, we’ll have some operators at the station so we can run out in front of them.”

A Blizzard Warning is in effect starting Tuesday morning and will span much of the region.