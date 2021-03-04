Bismarck Diocese: Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is ‘morally compromised’

The Bismarck Diocese Wednesday joined other dioceses across the nation in urging Catholics to not accept or receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination.
The reason: The vaccine is made from stem cells derived from aborted fetuses.
“The recently approved (FDA 2-27-2021) vaccine produced by Janssen/Johnson & Johnson used abortion-derived cell lines in the design, development, production and lab testing,” the Bismarck Diocese posted on its website and Facebook page. “This Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is morally compromised and therefore unacceptable for any Catholic physician or health care worker to dispense and for any Catholic to receive due to its direct connection to the intrinsically evil act of abortion.”
Instead, the diocese said, Catholics electing to receive a COVID shot should choose from either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.