BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 12-year-old child was pepper sprayed by a DoorDash driver, 30-year-old Kyleigh Deacy, in Bismarck early Wednesday morning after the driver began screaming at a family that was trying to pay for the food the driver was delivering.

According to a police affidavit, a Bismarck family had ordered food to be delivered via DoorDash around midnight on Wednesday, December 22. They received a notification that their food had arrived and the father of the family went out to meet the driver, planning to give her a $40 tip because of how cold it was outside.

After stepping outside, Deacy yelled at him saying, “go the f— back inside, I’m DoorDash.” Deacy continued to yell, confusing the father who went back inside to get his wife.

Both parents stayed outside to keep an eye on Deacy while they called police, Deacy continued yelling, eventually walking up to their front steps causing their 12-year-old child to come outside after hearing what was going on at the front door.

Deacy then proceeded to pull out a pepper spray can and spray the entire family. The parents were only sprayed on their clothes, but the spray hit the child directly in the face.

Police say the child’s face was very red when they arrived and burned. Deacy was then arrested and refused to speak about the incident. She is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Deacy is currently charged with Aggravated Assault of a Child Victim and is scheduled to make her initial appearance in court today, December 23, at 2:30 p.m.