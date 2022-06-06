The Laughing Sun Brewing Company is featuring over 20 different works of art from the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative this month as part of a fundraiser to help those affected by the unexpected death of Keith Price.

According to the statement made on Laughing Sun’s GoFundMe page, Price was diagnosed with stomach cancer after Thanksgiving in 2021 and began chemotherapy in January. On April 13, he suddenly succumbed to the illness, leaving behind his wife and three children. His passing has made it difficult for his family to get by on a single income.

In order to help remedy the situation, Laughing Sun is collaborating with the BDAC to help Price’s family. At the brewery and restaurant, the artists are displaying their finest paintings.

The artwork will be on display until June 30, and any funds from works purchased during the event will go to supporting his wife and children.

Paintings from the fundraiser are also available for direct order on the Art Collective’s website. You can also donate directly to Price’s GoFundMe here. All donations and purchases from these sites will also go directly to his family.