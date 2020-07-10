Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative re-opens to the public

The Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative is now open to the public after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The re-opening came just in time for the gallery’s annual Art in Bloom exhibit. This is the eighth year for the exhibit. They do ask all attendees wear a mask. Masks will be provided if you need one. One local artist says this is his livelihood and is glad to see BDAC open again.

“There’s no way I was gonna let this place die. It’s such a big part. We have memberships for elementary age all the way up to senior citizens so it’s a big part of the community,” said Paul Noot, Bismarck Artist.

Noot says what kept them going during the shutdown was the large number of online sales they had. They even shipped art to seven other states.

