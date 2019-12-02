Bismarck Downtown Snow Removal Scheduled Dec. 3 & 4

The Street Department will be removing snow in the Bismarck downtown “No-Parking – Street Cleaning” areas Dec. 3 and 4 from 12:01 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Vehicles parked on these streets during the restricted dates and times will be towed at the owner’s expense.

• Move vehicles off the street and keep them off the streets until snowplows are finished in your area.

• The Bismarck Police Department will be towing any vehicles parked on these streets.

• Businesses along these signed street cleaning areas that have not already been cleaned, should have their sidewalks cleaned before midnight on their designated day.

Downtown Snow Removal Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 3 beginning at 12:01 a.m.: East-West streets and alleys in the downtown areas.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 12:01 a.m.: North-South streets and alleys in the downtown signed areas.