Bismarck Downtown Snow Removal Scheduled Dec. 3 & 4

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

The Street Department will be removing snow in the Bismarck downtown “No-Parking – Street Cleaning” areas Dec. 3 and 4 from 12:01 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Vehicles parked on these streets during the restricted dates and times will be towed at the owner’s expense.

•    Move vehicles off the street and keep them off the streets until snowplows are finished in your area.

•    The Bismarck Police Department will be towing any vehicles parked on these streets.

•    Businesses along these signed street cleaning areas that have not already been cleaned, should have their sidewalks cleaned before midnight on their designated day.

Downtown Snow Removal Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 3 beginning at 12:01 a.m.:  East-West streets and alleys in the downtown areas.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 12:01 a.m.:  North-South streets and alleys in the downtown signed areas.

