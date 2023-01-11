BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, city leaders in Bismarck are planning for a popular event next fall.

The Downtowners Street Fair turns 50 this year, and organizers are making room for more people.

Organizers were asking the city for approval to close the streets in downtown Bismarck and add a block for more vendors.

This year, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office, which is also celebrating a milestone, will partner with the Downtowners to interact with neighbors and fairgoers.

The street fair normally draws more than 60,000 visitors downtown, featuring food, arts, and crafts.

“We will be collaborating with Burleigh Police Department to celebrate the 50th annual Downtowners Street Fair and also celebrate the 150th birthday of Burleigh County,” said Dawn Kopp

The city commission ok’d the permit, which grants the Downtowners eight blocks to host the fair.

So far, the Downtowners Street Fair is set to happen on September 15 and 16.