BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, the BisMan community has a chance to help a non-profit out while having a little fun in the process.

The Dream Center is hosting the Dreams in Black and White Gala Thursday night — April 27. The Center in Mandan works with other non-profits in the area in an effort to make life a little bit easier for those less fortunate. Officials with the Dream Center say this gala will help keep the building open for years to come.

“Our funds come from grants and individual donors. 81% of our funds just came from individual generous people last year. So, they are a big part of what keeps us open. So, this gala will be very important for us to help continue to do what we do,” said Doreen Quist, the administrative director.

The gala will have dinner, a chocolate fountain, a silent auction, games, and prizes including a Dream Vacation Raffle. Tickets are $40, and you can buy them online or Thursday night at the Center’s door.