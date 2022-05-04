BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After over a year, the Bismarck Dream Center is finally open to the public.

The Dream Center is a nonprofit dedicated to helping the community.

They recently moved into a new building on Park Avenue, and are offering services like an open kitchen, food pantry, conference rooms and a chapel.

The ribbon-cutting was held at the center Wednesday, celebrating the grand opening following its open house on Sunday.

At the event, speakers discussed the impact of the new building, as well as their hopes for its growth and programs.

Brian Ritter of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce says it’s places like the Dream Center that make the area as prosperous and friendly as it is.

“The end result is really affecting not only this generation in a positive way,” explained Jim Barnhardt, founder and executive director “but affecting the future generation in a very positive way. The community partnerships are starting to flourish. We are getting a lot of calls coming into the dream center as far as getting things organized and going. We’re just very excited for what the future brings.”