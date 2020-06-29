Bismarck educator teaching ukulele receives grant to expand program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One Bismarck educator who spends her time teaching 30 middle schoolers English through music received a grant to expand her ukulele program.

Wachter Middle School English Learner aide Rissa Williams, will get $2,500 from the North Dakota Council of the arts.

The arts in education collaboration grant will go toward getting 30 new instruments for Bismarck public schools, music books and lesson plans.

Williams will also use the funds to provide professional development for teachers to who are looking to use the instruments in their classrooms.

“Umm, I have a lot to learn. As I’m writing my lesson plans for the teachers, my lesson plans now are for teachers. I need to understand what they’re teaching and how they’re teaching so i can fine tune my lessons to suit their needs,” shares Williams.

The $2,500 will be matched by community partners bringing the total funding to $5,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Dangerously Hot Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerously Hot Conditions"

New coffee shop in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "New coffee shop in Williston"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team"

President Trump's new office in Moorhead

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's new office in Moorhead"

Sister Thomas Welder Memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas Welder Memorial"

Nelson Carlson Lake drowning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nelson Carlson Lake drowning"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 6-27-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 6-27-20"

Robert One Minute 6-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-27"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-27"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Companions for Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Companions for Children"

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Memory Fireworks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Fireworks"

MSU Pride Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Pride Club"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss