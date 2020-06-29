Bismarck educator teaching ukulele receives grant to expand program

One Bismarck educator who spends her time teaching 30 middle schoolers English through music received a grant to expand her ukulele program.

Wachter Middle School English Learner aide Rissa Williams, will get $2,500 from the North Dakota Council of the arts.

The arts in education collaboration grant will go toward getting 30 new instruments for Bismarck public schools, music books and lesson plans.

Williams will also use the funds to provide professional development for teachers to who are looking to use the instruments in their classrooms.

“Umm, I have a lot to learn. As I’m writing my lesson plans for the teachers, my lesson plans now are for teachers. I need to understand what they’re teaching and how they’re teaching so i can fine tune my lessons to suit their needs,” shares Williams.

The $2,500 will be matched by community partners bringing the total funding to $5,000.