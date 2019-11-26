Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry received a large food donation for this Thanksgiving. Ironically, the one thing most associated with Thanksgiving was missing from the shelves this year.

The food pantry didn’t get any turkeys.

The reason? One volunteer believed those who normally donate the turkeys simply stopped donating.

Volunteers said Thanksgiving is the busiest time of the year and all donations matter.

Since the beginning of this month, the pantry has served more than 400 people.

Aside from food, the center is always in need of cash donations and toiletries for those in need.

“I have been with the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry for nine years as a volunteer. I have seen an increase in people’s needs. We have served a lot of people and fortunately, the Bismarck community is very generous and they care for each other,” said Ruth Woodrow, a volunteer at Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry.

You can still donate turkeys and other items for Christmas.

