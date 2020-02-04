Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry partners with Great Plains Food Bank

The Bismarck Food Pantry has partnered with Great Plains Food Bank to expand capacity to better serve its food insecure clients, according to the Bismarck Food Pantry.

It will also help supply a broader range of food products.

The Great Plains Food Bank is the only food bank in the state and has a network of 200 partner agencies including food pantries, shelter and soup kitchens across North Dakota and western Minnesota.

By becoming a partner agency, the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry will now have access to all product inside the Great Plains Food Bank 36,000 square foot Fargo warehouse and the Bismarck Mandan Food Recovery Program, which includes a wide range of shelf-stable items, meats, dairy and fresh produce. It will also receive assistance from the Great Plains Food Bank for infrastructure, capacity building and food safety.

“The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry is excited about our partnership with the Great Plains Food Bank,” said Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry Chair Gail Leary. “With this partnership, we will be able to provide a wider range of food for those in need. We look forward to working closely with them in our combined efforts to fight hunger in our area.”



“We are thrilled to partner with Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry and look forward to taking a deeper look into how together we can end hunger in the Bismarck-Mandan area,” said Rachel Monge, regional services manager for western North Dakota for the Great Plains Food Bank.

