Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry partners with Great Plains Food Bank

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Food Pantry has partnered with Great Plains Food Bank to expand capacity to better serve its food insecure clients, according to the Bismarck Food Pantry.

It will also help supply a broader range of food products.

The Great Plains Food Bank is the only food bank in the state and has a network of 200 partner agencies including food pantries, shelter and soup kitchens across North Dakota and western Minnesota.

By becoming a partner agency, the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry will now have access to all product inside the Great Plains Food Bank 36,000 square foot Fargo warehouse and the Bismarck Mandan Food Recovery Program, which includes a wide range of shelf-stable items, meats, dairy and fresh produce. It will also receive assistance from the Great Plains Food Bank for infrastructure, capacity building and food safety.

“The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry is excited about our partnership with the Great Plains Food Bank,” said Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry Chair Gail Leary. “With this partnership, we will be able to provide a wider range of food for those in need. We look forward to working closely with them in our combined efforts to fight hunger in our area.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry and look forward to taking a deeper look into how together we can end hunger in the Bismarck-Mandan area,” said Rachel Monge, regional services manager for western North Dakota for the Great Plains Food Bank.

For a list of upcoming Mobile Food Pantry and Pop-Up Perishable Food Program distributions, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4"

Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4"

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry"

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity"

Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball"

New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn"

Bismarck High Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Bball"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Operation Prairie Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Prairie Dog"

Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

When to do Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "When to do Taxes"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Tom v. Phil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom v. Phil"

Bookmobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bookmobile"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3"

INFANT SLEEPER RECALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "INFANT SLEEPER RECALL"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge