BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– It’s back and some say it’s bigger and better than ever, and just in time for the holiday season.

The Big One Art and Craft Fair is taking place November 17 and 18 at the Bismarck Event Center. There, you’ll find hundreds of vendors from around the country, selling homemade treats, decor, and crafts.

Many people are jumping at the opportunity to get their Christmas shopping over with, or in some cases, just to spoil themselves.

Craft fair enthusiasts say this year’s show is one for the books.

“I like to go to the craft fairs that are in Bismarck, and the big craft fair is one of my favorites,” said attendee Debbie Bowen, “The last couple years were not as good, as far as I was concerned, because they didn’t have the vendors, they didn’t have the variety, but this year, they’ve got a lot of really cool vendor craft items and such, and I think I probably broke the bank on some of that stuff.”

Admission is $5 and it’s going on until 8 pm on Friday, November 17. If you can’t make it on Friday, it’s also going on from 9 to 5 on Saturday, November 18.