BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the sure signs of summer is a yard sale, but even though the weather is starting to cool off and school is back in session, yard sales around Bismarck are still going strong.

KX News headed down to Wachter Avenue, an area people call a hot spot for rummaging at this time of year.

“It’s probably one of the best weekends to be out to rummage,” said rummage sale host and attendee Virgil Case.

This weekend is one of the biggest weekends for yard sales of the year, with over 300 locations posted online.

Many shoppers say yard sales are not something they take lightly. Michelle Tabbert even says she takes a day off work just to make a yard sale game plan.

“I plan, you know, I look through online, and I put together a list of Thursday opening at 8, 8:30, 9, I mean, this is really serious,” said Tabbert.

Many hosts say they come up with ways to make their yard sale stick out of the crowd.

“We have a man section, I hate to say it like that, but we have tools, we have a lot of other things that can interest other people instead of just clothing, knickknacks, I mean, it’s a variety, we cover all bases,” said Case.

People around Bismarck say yard sales are the best places to stop for unique finds at a bargain. But many say they offer more than just a good price.

“It actually is such a social week, people are in just great moods, the traffic is terrible, but you just get to see people you haven’t seen in a long time,” said yard sale host Moira Solberg.

“Rummage sale-ing like this actually brings the community together,” said Case. “Community is huge, and you get to interact with people that come through the neighborhood, they say that they walk by every night, walk their dogs, things like this, and this is now the time that you can sit and visit, and get closer, just a little camaraderie among neighbors.”

Whether you’re looking to build camaraderie or just looking for a bargain, you can take it from the experts:

“You really don’t have to plan it, you can just hop in your car,” added Tabbert.

Many yard sale hosts KX spoke with say that they’ll be sticking around through this Saturday.