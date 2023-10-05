BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, the person in charge of the Bismarck Event Center is under investigation.

KX News learned from city records that building director Charlie Jeske has been on paid administrative leave since September 22.

We don’t know why just yet. On Thursday, we asked both event center managers and a Bismarck city spokesperson for more information.

The city isn’t saying who’s conducting the investigation, but they say the circumstances won’t be shared until the investigation is finished or until 75 days have gone by.

Jeske has been with the Event Center in Bismarck since 2008.