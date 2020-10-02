Bismarck Event Center hosting NDSU watch party

Even though Bison fans aren’t allowed into the game against Central Arkansas this weekend, the Bismarck Event Center is inviting fans to a watch party.

The event center is opening up the arena to watch the game on their jumbo-tron.

Food and drinks will be served while fans will be able to sit on the arena floor with their lawn chairs.

Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizing stations will be available.

Tailgating is also allowed but you will be required to have spaces between vehicles.

“We want them to feel confident that we’re doing what we can to keep everybody safe and feeling like they can come and enjoy an event during this time and it’s OK,” said Amanda Yellow, Marketing & Sales Manager for the Bismarck Event Center.

The seats are limited to the arena floor for sanitizing purposes.

Yellow says they are expecting people to show up as early as 8 a.m.