BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Vendor Bricks N’ Ivy, which is doing business as Corral Bar, at the Bismarck Event Center, sent its application to renew its liquor liability contract.

Unfortunately, the vendor’s insurance agent discovered the company that provided that liquor liability would no longer license venues with over 2,500 seats.

The event center has over 10,000 seats. This poses a big problem for not just large vendors in Bismarck but those across the state.

It was mid-November when President and CEO of Kramer Agency Pat Thomas discovered his client was denied liquor liability, the hunt to try and find a company that would frantically begin.

“We started going out to the markets, sending out apps, flooding the markets dealing with brokers all over the nation,” said Thomas.

But to no avail.

“Unfortunately, after doing all of that, everybody is coming back and confirming what our current carrier Scottsdale told us, which is that the liquor markets are pulling off the venues of 2,500 or more people,” said Thomas.

And Thomas was forced to a standstill, something that has never happened in his career.

“I’ve never seen anything like that where we couldn’t find a solution,” said Thomas.

Thomas says there was no warning that liquor companies would be pulling out. And that they would be denied liquor liability coverage.

“We had no clue, there was no warning. There wasn’t anybody, even our broker knew until the apps came in and said they aren’t writing it. And I went to all my other markets and nobody is going to write this,” said Thomas.

As to why this is happening?

“We are being told this is because of the losses. Liquor liability claims when they happen have large claims, large settlements. It seems the occurrences are up but in our agencies, we have never had a liquor liability claim,” said Thomas.

After weeks of searching, a company finally agreed to help. But only after they provided proof that no other company would help them.

“One of these last chance companies basically kind of like a loid,” said Thomas. “Unfortunately, they don’t offer higher limits. They offer lower limits at a very high price. But we were able to secure somewhat of a policy for them with the hopes of trying to find something else in the future.”

Bismarck Event Center is the first case of running into this problem, but Thomas says bigger cities in North Dakota could very well run into the exact same problem. This is why he suggests large venues start working on the renewal now.