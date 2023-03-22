BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Be prepared for a slower commute to and from work along portions of Bismarck Expressway.

The city streets department will close the road’s outside eastbound lane from 22nd Street to 26th Street to remove boulevard trees on Thursday and Friday.

The lane closure starts at 8:30 a.m., Thursday and runs until 3:30 p.m., Friday.

Traffic speeds during the work period will be reduced to 25 m.p.h., and there may be congestion during peak traffic hours.

No detour will be provided.

For more information, visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.