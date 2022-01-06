Bismarck Expressway lane reduction to remain in place through January 10

Bismarck Expressway traffic lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound on Bismarck Expressway between Third Street and Ninth Street, according to traffic officials.

Repairs are being made to a major water main in the middle of Bismarck Expressway. The lane reduction will be in place through Monday, January 10, 2022.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution when traveling through the work area.

During peak traffic periods, drivers can anticipate long delays and congestion on Bismarck Expressway.

Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid this area until repairs are complete.

Your patience is greatly appreciated!

For more information, you can visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.