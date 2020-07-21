Bismarck facing potential property tax hike in 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck residents could see a 30 percent increase in property taxes in 2021.

That’s according to preliminary budget talks at the city commissioners meeting last week.

Bismarck’s Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak says revenues haven’t grown as fast as expenditures over the past few years.

That problem has only heightened this year with the pandemic.

Chernyak says there’s also a need for new street maintenance equipment.

“Why the increase is primarily due to COVID and the loss of certain revenues, as well as the decline in oil and gas prices in the area,” Chernyak said.

The City Commissioners will decide on the possible increase in early August. Chernyak says they are considering spreading out the tax hike over many years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Scam Calls

Making Benches

COVID-19 & Dairy Farmers

Bismarck Bobcats

Sabre Dogs Baseball

Monday, July 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Garrison Council Change

Capitol Shakespeare part 1

Capitol Shakespeare Part 2

Electric Co-Op

Miss Rodeo ND

EarthKind

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/20

Medieval Rush

Do's and Don'ts

Monday's Forecast: Scattered storms & cool temperatures

NDC JULY 20

Babe ruth baseball

College baseball

Teen makes thousands of masks

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss