Bismarck facing potential property tax hike in 2021

Bismarck residents could see a 30 percent increase in property taxes in 2021.

That’s according to preliminary budget talks at the city commissioners meeting last week.

Bismarck’s Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak says revenues haven’t grown as fast as expenditures over the past few years.

That problem has only heightened this year with the pandemic.

Chernyak says there’s also a need for new street maintenance equipment.

“Why the increase is primarily due to COVID and the loss of certain revenues, as well as the decline in oil and gas prices in the area,” Chernyak said.

The City Commissioners will decide on the possible increase in early August. Chernyak says they are considering spreading out the tax hike over many years.