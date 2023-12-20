BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — City leaders in Bismarck are still looking into how the Bismarck Event Center is being run.

On Wednesday morning, members of a fact-finding group discussed how to proceed.

In the last few months, Bismarck Event Center director Charlie Jeske was put on leave and then reinstated to his post running the venue.

The city commission opted to not fire Jeske, but they say more records need to be saved from future events, including how much vendors and shows are charged, as well as point-of-sale receipts to track how many drinks are being sold at shows and concerts.

“No matter who’s in there, even if the Bishop is in there, it leaves it open not only to potential abuse but allegations, even if they’re not true,” committee member Gordy Smith said.

“Someone that owns a restaurant wants to give some random stranger 50% off their meal, that’s their prerogative, it’s their dollars, we’re talking about taxpayers dollars,” said Bismarck city commissioner Anne Cleary.

The group is still interviewing event center workers to get an idea if Jeske did anything improper or ways in which the city-owned revenue could be better operated.

Bismarck’s City Commission will next meet on January 9.