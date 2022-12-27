BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A family in Bismarck says they lost everything when their trailer caught fire Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday at the KOA Campground along Centennial in Bismarck.

A woman and her husband were inside when they saw smoking coming through the vents. She says they quickly ran outside and saw the flames spreading rapidly.

Bismarck Firefighters soon showed up to put out the flames.

Several groups have been in touch with the family to help, including Teen Challenge and the American Red Cross.

The woman tells KX News her husband was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No one else was hurt, but she says their cat died in the fire.