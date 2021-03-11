Bismarck father accused of injuring infant daughter

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man is facing felony charges after being accused of injuring his 4-month-old daughter.

The 22-year-old father is charged with felony child abuse, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence upon conviction.

A police affidavit says the baby’s head injuries were discovered during a medical visit in late February.

The affidavit says the man was the sole caregiver of his daughter the evening before the medical visit.

He has denied shaking or intentionally harming the baby. But police say he admitted he may have handled her too aggressively causing her head to snap back and forth.

