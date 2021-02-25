Bismarck father given probation in child abuse case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck father accused of injuring his infant son has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.

Twenty-five-year-old Harley Peltier was charged in August with child abuse after authorities responded to a call from a babysitter who said the baby wasn’t breathing.

The boy was resuscitated and eventually was taken to a Fargo hospital.

Prosecutors say the child had lacerations, head trauma, retinal hemorrhaging and multiple bruises.

Prosecutors say the neglect charge to which Peltier entered the guilty plea, was the result of him leaving his son with a possibly inappropriate caregiver.